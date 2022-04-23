trending:

Couple missing for days found fatally shot near New Hampshire hiking trail

by Brad Dress - 04/23/22 8:22 AM ET

The bodies of a New Hampshire couple who went missing for days this week were discovered at a hiking trail, and their deaths have been ruled a homicide.

Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, of Concord, N.H., went missing on April 18 after they went for a walk on the Broken Ground Trail, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Their bodies were discovered in a wooded area off of the hiking trail on Thursday night.

An autopsy from the deputy chief medical examiner confirmed both Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to NBC Boston, the couple was reported as missing when Stephen Reid did not show up for a planned event on Wednesday.

Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood told the outlet the deaths were “a tragedy.”

“It’s something that came out of nowhere, and we’re doing our due diligence, investing all of our resources, working with our state and local partners, to bring this case to a successful resolution,” Osgood said, according to NBC Boston.

Tags concord New Hampshire Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid

