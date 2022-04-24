Michigan Democrat who ripped colleague over grooming allegations says she received call from Biden

Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D), who called out a Republican colleague who accused her of grooming children, said she received a call from President Biden on the matter.

“I didn’t wake up on Monday morning thinking that, by Friday, I’d answer a phone call saying, ‘Hi, Mr. President,’ ” McMorrow said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

“I’m humbled by @potus reaching out to discuss my speech, why we do this, and what it means for the soul of the nation. We can, and we will,” McMorrow concluded. “#HateWontWin.”

McMorrow garnered headlines last week after she ripped fellow Michigan state Sen. Lana Theis (R) during a floor speech.

“Senator Lana Theis accused me by name of grooming and sexualizing children in an attempt to marginalize me for standing up against her marginalizing the LGBTQ community…in a fundraising email, for herself,” McMorrow said in her speech.

“Hate wins when people like me stand by and let it happen. I won’t,” McMorrow concluded.

In screenshots posted online, Theis said in a fundraising email that she’s up against “social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Snowflake) who are outraged they can’t teach can’t groom and sexualize kindergarteners.”

McMorrow and two other state lawmakers walked out of the GOP lawmaker’s speech the week prior when Thesis reportedly stated that children were under attack from forces “that desire things for them other than what their parents would have them see and hear and know.”

Some states have recently passed or introduced versions of Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits state educators from discussing LGBTQ and gender identity issues to students in a specific age range.