Abbott calls current border situation ‘worst that I’ve ever seen’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who was first elected in 2014, claimed on Sunday that the current situation at the border was “the worst that I have ever seen it.”

“Texas is doing everything we possibly can to contain a completely out-of-control border situation,” Abbott said during an interview on FOX News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“I will tell you this, something else has never happened before, and that is, the Texas National Guard, they have turned back more than 15,000 people who attempted to come across the border illegally,” Abbott added.

Over 125,000 people were detained at U.S. land, sea and air borders in Texas in March of this year, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection on nationwide encounters.

Earlier this month, Abbott garnered attention when he sent a bus carrying migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. — in protest of the Biden administration announcing its decision to rescind Title 42, the Trump-era policy that allowed for the prompt expulsion of migrants at the border. That policy will end on May 23.

The governor said that the migrants were voluntarily sent to D.C. so President Biden could “immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

As of this week, more than 20 states have filed a temporary restraining order in an effort to prevent the administration from lifting Title 42.

Abbott also angered the trucking industry earlier this month with new restrictions and searches at border checkpoints with Mexico, which briefly jammed cross-border trade before Abbot negotiated border security deals with Mexican states and halted the new policy.

Abbot is expected to face Democrat Beto O’Rourke, a former Senate and presidential candidate, in November’s election, in his bid for a third term in office.