Abbott blames Biden border policies for National Guardsman’s death

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Monday on Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show” that the recent death of a member of the National Guard who was trying to save two migrants in the Rio Grande was a result of border policies implemented by President Biden.

“All of this is a direct consequence of the Biden administration opening up our borders,” said Abbott in the interview.

The body of the deceased National Guard soldier, Bishop E. Evans, was recovered earlier Monday, according to a release from Abbott’s office.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday,” the statement read. “Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country.”

“It’s a travesty that we as a state have to deploy National Guard as well as Texas Department of Public Safety officers to the border,” Abbott said of the incident on Fox News Radio. “And we have to do so because of the Biden administration’s mid-handling of border security.”

He continued: “Joe Biden came in and he eliminated all of those things that President Trump had done and immediately he sent a message to the entire world that the border of the United States is open, and guess what? The world heard it, and the world responded by coming to our southern border.”

Evans disappeared after attempting two help two migrants near the Texas border who seemed to be drowning.

The two migrants, who are now in the custody of Border Patrol, were allegedly “involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking.”

Abbott compared the Biden administration’s border policies to those that might be implemented by his gubernatorial opponent in November’s midterm elections, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).

“Beto would have implemented the exact same open border policies that Joe Biden is implementing,” said Abbott. “There is no difference between Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke with regard to these open border policies.”