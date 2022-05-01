15 people injured in party bike accident in Atlanta, police say

Authorities said at least 15 people were injured in an accident involving a party bike in Atlanta.

In an email statement to The Hill, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) said that officers responded to a call about a crash near an intersection in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday evening.

APD spokesperson Steve Avery added that officers discovered that a “pedal pub” electric bike had tipped over while trying to make a sharp turn.

“Preliminary investigation found that there were 15 people on the bike when it tried to turn and tipped over,” the department said.

APD also said all 15 individuals injured in the bike accident were transported to nearby medical facilities, noting that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities added that the unidentified driver of the bike was arrested and charged with a DUI and a business permit violation.

The Hill has reached out to Pedal Pub, a St. Paul, Minn.-based company, for comment on the accident in Atlanta.