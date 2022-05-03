Democrat wins Michigan state House race in GOP stronghold

Democrat Carol Glanville is projected to win a special election in the 74th Michigan House District, scoring an upset victory in what is traditionally regarded as a GOP-leaning area.

“West Michigan values of integrity, decency, and care for the common good won tonight,” Glanville said in a Tuesday evening tweet.

“The people of the 74th District have spoken, and I hear you. We are united in fundamental ways, and I will take our values and concerns to the Capitol to affect positive change,” the newly elected state representative added.

Glanville will serve for about eight months in the state House ahead of another primary in August and general election in November.

She defeated Republican candidate Robert “R.J.” Regan and write-in Mike Milanowski Jr., filling Mark Huizenga’s vacated seat after he was elected to the 28th Senate District

The Detroit News pointed to the Democrat’s strong fundraising ability as part of her victory after she raised $54,424, including over $18,000 raised between March 22 and April 17.

During that same time period, her Republican opponent Regan reported raising just $20. In total, he raised $12,943, most of which reportedly came from the candidate himself.

Regan has garnered a slew of bad headlines for controversial remarks made during his campaign, including an analogy to walking away from efforts to decertify the 2020 election to accepting rape.

“You know that’s kind of like having three daughters, and I tell my daughters, well, if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it. That’s not how we roll. That’s not how I won this election,” Regan said during a live stream event for his campaign.

Regan later attempted to walk back those comments, saying he meant “you would never say something like that to a woman.”

“I have three daughters and I would never say that if rape is inevitable you should just lie back and enjoy it. I mean, that’s horrible. Nobody agrees with that,” he said.

Two years prior to his remarks, one of Regan’s daughters, Stephanie, encouraged voters not to elect her father.

“If you’re in Michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. Tell everyone,” she said in a tweet at the time.