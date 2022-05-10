AP live results: Nebraska, West Virginia primaries
by The Associated Press - 05/10/22 7:13 PM ET
Share
The Associated Press is following the elections in Nebraska and West Virginia.
Follow the live results below.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
Most Popular
- Dorsey weighs in on Twitter bans ...
- Republican lawmaker announces ...
- UN receiving ...
- McConnell tamps down chance abortion ...
- Hawley introducing measure to strip ...
- Former national security officials ...
- Esper says Trump wanted to reactivate ...
- Casey says he will support ...
- The Memo: Biden plays a weak hand on ...
- Schumer says he sees no issue with ...
- DeSantis signs bill establishing ...
- Biden on Rick Scott: ‘I think the ...
- Senate Democrats open door to giving ...
- AP live results: Nebraska, West ...
- Lisa Cook confirmed to Fed board as ...
- Democratic support for SCOTUS ...
- NPR reporter says ‘leading ...
- Delaware governor, senators condemn ...