Connecticut governor signs law protecting abortion seekers traveling from other states

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) signed legislation on Thursday that will protect people traveling to the state for abortions, as well as those who aid them and in-state providers, from being sued or prosecuted over laws outside Connecticut and would expand the types of medical providers who can perform the procedure in the state.

“This is a bill I wanted to sign as soon as possible. I think you’ve heard a lot about what’s coming out of the Supreme Court and a preliminary ruling that looks like they may be on the edge of ending a woman’s right to choose and ending Roe v. Wade,” Lamont said in a video released with the announcement of the bill signing.

“That’s not going to happen in the state of Connecticut. Not as long as I’m here. No politicians are going to get between you and your doctor. You make the choice.”

The legislation, which was last passed by Connecticut’s state Senate late last month, offers several protections for abortion access.

One of the law’s provisions alters the state’s extradition statute so that someone from Connecticut could not be extradited to another state if they are sued for performing an abortion in Connecticut, the Hartford Courant reported. The change offers protection against laws such as that passed in Texas allowing the state’s private citizens to take legal action against those believed to be violating its abortion restrictions.

The Connecticut legislation also grants the state’s residents the right to file a countersuit seeking reimbursement if they’re sued under such an out-of-state law.

Another provision in the legislation expands the types of medical providers who are allowed to perform an abortion in Connecticut.

Under the legislation, aspiration abortions and medication can now be provided in the first trimester by physician assistants, advanced practice registered nurses and nurse-midwives, according to the Courant.

This comes after Politico on Monday published a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion that indicated the high court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established the federal right to abortion. If published as the Supreme Court’s final opinion, the draft ruling would effectively end federal abortion protections and shift authority over abortion access to the states.