Almost 2 in 3 say Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade: poll

Nearly 2 out of 3 Americans questioned in a new poll said that the Supreme Court should uphold the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in the U.S.

The survey published Sunday found that 64 percent of respondents said the nation’s highest court should keep the decision the way it is, while 36 percent disagreed.

Eighty-four percent of those who want Roe upheld said that overturning it would move the country in the wrong direction, and 82 percent said reversing it would be dangerous to women and for Americans’ rights.

In contrast, 85 percent of those who want the decision overturned said that reversing it would protect the unborn, while 80 percent said that it would move the country in the right direction, and 64 percent said it would protect women.

Seventy-six percent of the Democrats surveyed oppose a federal law making abortion illegal, pollsters found, while Republicans are more divided. Forty-eight percent of Republican respondents said they would support a federal law making abortion illegal, and 52 percent were opposed

Overall, 33 percent of respondents said that abortion should be legal in all cases in their states if Roe is overturned, while 12 percent said it should be illegal in all cases.

Ninety-four percent of respondents who said abortion should be legal in their states pointed to protections for victims of rape and incest, and 89 percent highlighted protections for women with high-risk pregnancies, the poll found.

The poll was conducted from May 4 to May 6 with a total of ​​2,088 respondents. The sampling error in the survey is 2.7 percentage points.