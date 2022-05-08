trending:

New York governor tests positive for COVID-19

by Monique Beals - 05/08/22 4:44 PM ET

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Sunday that she tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 as her state sees rising infections. 

“Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week,” the governor said in a tweet announcing her diagnosis.

“A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well,” she added.

Her diagnosis comes as hospitalizations in New York exceeded 2,000 for the first time since February, almost triple the previous month.

However, infections and hospitalizations in the state are still well below figures seen during the height of the omicron wave earlier this year. Still, Hochul had previously warned New Yorkers about a coming spike in COVID-19 infections. 

“We’re taking this very seriously,” the governor said last month, citing a “rising tide of cases.” 

“You don’t know, every single variant that comes, is it going to be worse than the last one?” she questioned.

“We’re not panicking about this. We’re not changing, but we also want to make sure we are smart about this,” she added.

As of the state’s most recent data, 9,940 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday in New York.

Tags COVID-19 cases governor kathy hochul Kathy Hochul New York

