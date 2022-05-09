trending:

State Watch

Manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate, jailer ends in Indiana

by Nexstar Media Wire - 05/09/22 6:15 PM ET
This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in April 2022 shows Casey Cole White, left, and Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said that Vicky White disappeared while escorting inmate Casey Cole White, being held on capital murder charges, in Florence, Ala.. The inmate is also missing. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WXIN) — Multiple law enforcement authorities are reporting the search for a fugitive inmate from Alabama and the prison employee who helped him escape has ended in southern Indiana.

Casey White and Vicky White have been on the run since April 29 when the 56-year-old jailer told the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala., that she was taking the 38-year-old inmate for a mental evaluation but instead kicked off a nationwide manhunt.

Police confirmed law enforcement officers were in pursuit of the fugitives in Evansville, which ended in a crash. Casey White was said to be driving a Ford F-150. Casey White was said to have surrendered to police, while Vicky White was transported to a hospital for injuries.

Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County in Indiana confirmed Vicky White had shot herself and is seriously injured.

Police said no law enforcement officials or citizens were hurt.

Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County in Alabama said there is no information to suggest anyone assisted Vicky White or Casey White in their escape.

Earlier today, U.S. marshals announced a pickup truck used by the fugitives had been found on May 3 abandoned in an Evansville car wash bay. It wasn’t brought to authorities’ attention until Sunday night.

