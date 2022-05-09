Guns stolen from cars skyrocket; Memphis tops country

The number of guns stolen from cars has skyrocketed in the past decade and now accounts for the majority of firearm thefts in the U.S., according to a new study from the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety.

In a new analysis published Monday, Everytown found that in 2020, an estimated 77,000 guns were reported stolen in cities across the country. The study used FBI crime data spanning from 2011 to 2020 to reach the figure and analyzed data from 271 small- to large-size cities across 38 states.

Memphis leads the nation with the highest rate of gun thefts from cars, with 193.6 per 100,000 people, according to the study. Memphis is followed by several other southern cities: Chattanooga, Tenn., Columbia S.C., and Warner Robins, Ga., according to the study.

Everytown advised that every state should adopt gun safety laws that require firearms to be securely stored and not visible when left unattended in cars, adding that local lawmakers and community members should build awareness around the issue as well.

Only 15 states in the U.S. require gun owners to report lost or stolen guns, the nonprofit organization said.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) approved a bill last month that makes it legal for state drivers to carry loaded firearms in their motor vehicles.