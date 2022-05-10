Alabama sheriff says deceased corrections officer was ‘basically the mastermind’ of jailbreak

Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Ala., said Tuesday that corrections officer Vicky White was “basically the mastermind” of the jailbreak that freed Casey White.

Singleton said in an interview with CNN that Vicky White, who died by suicide Monday, used her position of authority to make arrangements for the escape with Casey White, who is not her relative.

“Personally, I think she was the one that put the plan together,” Singleton said. “Obviously, I mean, he was behind bars, he really couldn’t, you know, plan too much behind bars.”

Singleton continued: “Well, she was in a position with her knowledge, with her position in the office, you know — she scheduled the van transports that morning, made sure all the other armed deputies were out of the building and tied up in court, you know, she knew that the booking officer wasn’t going to question her, the assistant director, when she told her that she was going to take him to court and drop him off with other employees.”

“She arranged, purchased the getaway car, sold her house, she got her hands on cash, bought clothes for him, you know, she just obviously put the plan together,” he said.

Casey White’s former attorney Dale Bryant corroborated Singleton’s idea that Vicky White was behind the escape, saying that “there was no way” that Casey White was the “mastermind,” although the subsequent chaos of the getaway was typical of his crimes.

“Well, originally my thought was that there was no way that Casey planned this escape — it was too methodical, it was too planned out. Most of Casey’s crimes were all in the moment, heat of passion not very thoroughly thought out,” Bryant told CNN.

“But now that this is over it looks like it was well thought out — the escape — but nothing else was. I mean, they had an entire eight-hour head start, two days before it became a national manhunt, and they only made it to Indiana.”

Casey White was in prison for convictions including carjacking and attempted murder.

The recovery by law enforcement Monday of Casey White and Vicky White concluded a nearly two-week nationwide manhunt for the pair.