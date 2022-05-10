New York gov. announces $35 million to protect abortion providers

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Tuesday that the state is allocating $35 million to support abortion providers after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion published last week indicated that the high court is preparing to overturn federal level abortion protections.

Of the $35 million being allocated, Hochul directed that $25 million be used to establish New York’s first abortion provider fund, from which abortion providers can receive either grants or reimbursements. Her office said the fund is intended to both to ensure access to and expand capacity for abortion services in the state.

A separate $10 million will be made available through the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services through security grants for either reproductive health centers or abortion providers “to further secure their facilities and ensure the safety of patients and staff,” according to Hochul’s office.

“New York has always been at the forefront of the fight for abortion rights, and as the first female Governor of New York, I will not let us go backwards,” Hochul said in a statement.

“I will never stop fighting to make New York a safe harbor for all who need care and a blueprint for other states to follow. To truly guarantee that everyone who needs an abortion can get one in New York State, we must ensure that providers have the resources, capacity, and protections they need.”

Hochul’s announcement comes after Politico last week published a draft Supreme Court ruling that would overturn the 1973 landmark decision in Roe v. Wade, which nationally protects the right to abortion.

Though it is not clear if the draft opinion will stand as the high court’s final ruling, the issue has galvanized Democrats and abortion rights activists, who are seeking to protect access to those services.