United Justice Coalition set to host first social justice summit in July

The United Justice Coalition (UJC), created by families who lost members in police-involved shootings, has announced plans to host its first social justice summit in July.

The coalition said in a statement on Wednesday that the purpose of the summit is to bring increased awareness and analysis to critical topics such as criminal justice reform, mental wellness and public safety.

The summit will also bring the country’s leading activists, entertainers, attorneys, entrepreneurs, media personalities, professors, experts and organizations together in the discussion of these topics.

UJC was created in 2019 as a charitable organization that works to raise awareness of key social justice issues and the need for criminal justice reform. The organization also has an advisory board made up of members who come together to strategically share resources.

Notable members of UJC’s advisory board include hip-hop personality Charlamagne tha God, CNN analyst Van Jones, political analyst Angela Rye, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and “CBS Mornings” anchor Gayle King.

“The United Justice Coalition started as an informal meeting of the minds, but it has quickly evolved into a more purposeful initiative to create change in our communities,” Team Roc, the philanthropic division of Roc Nation, and UJC founding member Dania Diaz said in a statement. “Our goal for this summit is to spark discussion and collaboration and take a solution-oriented approach to reforming America’s antiquated policies.”

“At the end of the day, we are all bonded by one common goal – to eradicate injustice,” they added.

UJC’s social justice summit is scheduled to take place at Center415 in New York City on July 23.