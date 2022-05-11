Newsom adds $60 million to budget for expected influx of abortion patients

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D.) announced Wednesday he is adding $60 million to the state’s budget to fund abortion efforts, expecting those seeking abortions to flock to the state if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

“We know that as women’s rights are restricted in other states, it will increase the burden on California as we remain committed to a woman’s right to the health care they need when they need it,” the governor said.

The announcement says health care facilities providing abortion services will get one-time funding of $20 million for scholarships and loan repayments for providers who commit to working in the field.

Another $20 million will be given to abortion clinics to protect “their physical and information technology infrastructure and to enhance facility security.”

The last $20 million will go toward consumers in the state’s health insurance marketplace to subsidize abortion costs “due to federal payment limitations for abortion coverage.”

Newsom is additionally making the human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV) covered under the Family PACT program and committed to working with the Legislature to “reduce barriers to accessing abortion.”

The announcement comes as Roe v. Wade looks set to be overturned this summer, following the release of a leaked majority Supreme Court opinion that argues the 1973 decision was fundamentally flawed.

The leaked document was a draft from February and did not represent a final decision by the court.

Regardless, Democratic states are gearing up to protect abortion rights while Republican states are preparing to enact laws that could ban or severely restrict abortions.

Newsom has declared California would be a safe haven for the procedure, with the U.S. set to become a patchwork of abortion laws, with women being forced to cross state or international borders to receive abortions.