Chris Christie jabs Trump: ‘Maybe the “R” in RINO really stands for re-elected’

by Monique Beals - 05/12/22 11:57 AM ET

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) criticized former President Trump on Twitter after Trump’s comments about Christie and several other GOP governors supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp‘s (R) push for reelection instead of Trump’s endorsed candidate in the primary race, former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.).

“Insightful commentary about three Republican Governors who were overwhelmingly re-elected by their people from a former President who lost to Joe Biden. Maybe the ‘R’ in RINO really stands for re-elected,” Christie tweeted on Wednesday.

“Proud to stand with @DougDucey @GovRicketts supporting @BrianKempGA,” he added. 

His tweet came after Trump called Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) and Christie “RINOs,” meaning “Republicans in name only,” for campaigning alongside Kemp ahead of his May 24 primary election. 

“Today, the worst ‘election integrity’ Governor in the country, Brian Kemp, loaded the great state of Georgia up with RINOs,” Trump said in a statement.

“That’s right, he had them all. Chris Christie, Doug Ducey from Arizona, and Pete Ricketts from Nebraska. That tells you all you need to know about what you are getting in Georgia — just a continuation of bad elections and a real RINO if you vote for Brian Kemp,” he added.  

The former president has endorsed Perdue in the election, but recent polling has indicated that Kemp, who was once a Trump ally himself, is the favorite candidate for the upcoming primary.

Meanwhile, Christie has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s endorsements in the midterm elections, saying they have been “emotional decisions” that weren’t based on “political analysis.” 

