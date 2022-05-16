trending:

DeSantis signs ban on protests in front of homes

by The Associated Press - 05/16/22 7:44 PM ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — People who protest in front of private residences in Florida can face jail time and fines under a bill signed Monday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He said it would prevent protests in Florida like those waged by abortion rights protesters in front of U.S. Supreme Court justices’ homes in Virginia.

The new law will make it a second-degree misdemeanor to protest in a manner that is meant to intentionally harass or disturb someone in their home. Violators face 60 days in jail and fines up to $500.

But protesters may only be arrested after ignoring law enforcement’s orders to disperse.

The new law will take effect Oct. 1.

