Sheila Jackson Lee tests positive for COVID

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) announced Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.

“Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tested positive for COVID,” her official Twitter account wrote. “She is fully vaccinated and has received her boosters.”

Lee used the opportunity to encourage others to get vaccinated and boosted as a precaution against the virus.

“She encourages everyone to get tested and fully vaccinated along with their booster shots,” the statement said of Lee. “She looks forward to a full and complete recovery.”

Lee on Saturday hosted a baby formula giveaway for parents and children in need amid a national shortage of formula.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations were also provided at the event. According to video released by KPRC-TV Houston, Lee was wearing a mask for the entire event, including during her speech.

COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., despite being stalled by increased vaccination rates and other precautions.

Figures released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the U.S. has reached 1 million reported deaths related to the virus.

More than 300 people each day continue to die from COVID-19, less than at nearly any other stage in the pandemic.