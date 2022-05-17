Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro tests positive for COVID-19

Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day as the state’s primary elections.

“Last night, after taking a precautionary test before heading to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, wrote.

“I’m experiencing some mild symptoms and will continue serving the people of Pennsylvania as I isolate at home,” he added.

Shapiro, who is running uncontested in the Democratic primary, also wrote that he plans to be on the road to kick off his campaign for the general election by next week.

“I’ll be back on the campaign trail next week and I’m looking forward to kicking off the general election in Johnstown,” he said.

“Please get out there and vote today — and after these few days at home, I’m going to go win this race for Pennsylvania.”

While Shapiro is the only Democrat running to be his party’s nominee for Pennsylvania governor, the race on the Republican side is crowded.

On Saturday, former President Trump announced his endorsement of state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

Other GOP candidates in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race include former Rep. Lou Barletta, Montgomery County commissioner Joseph Gale, former U.S. Attorney William McSwain and Ridley Township Commissioner Dave White, among others.

Last week, polls showed Mastriano leading the Republican field by double digits.

The news from Shapiro comes after Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is running for Senate, announced that he had suffered a stroke over the weekend.

That through a curveball into the Senate Democratic primary, where Fetterman has been leading by double-digits in the polls over Rep. Conor Lamb.