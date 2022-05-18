Kenyatta to campaign for Fetterman in Pennsylvania

Malcom Kenyatta, who was defeated in the Democratic primary for one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seats, said late Tuesday that he would campaign with the winner, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, ahead of the general election in November.

“In this race, we know what’s at stake. We don’t know yet who the Republican nominee is, but we know that in John Fetterman, we’re going to have a nominee that is heads and shoulders above whatever full time resident of fantasy island they have on the other side,” Kenyatta, who was the first openly gay person of color to run for U.S. Senate, said on “Meet the Press: Election Night Special” on NBC News Now.

“I think I do more events for Democrats running for office than any elected official in Pennsylvania. And if anybody knows Malcolm Kenyatta, I’m going to be out there doing everything we can to make sure we preserve democracy and don’t allow it to die on our watch,” said Kenyatta.

“Allowing any one of these Republicans to become Pennsylvania senator will be the canary in the coal mine for democracy dying on our watch. I won’t let it happen. And I don’t think any of us will neither John Fetterman – who is our nominee,” Kenyatta added.

Fetterman was projected to win the Democratic primary, defeating Kenyatta and, by a more narrow margin, Rep. Conor Lamb (D) in the race to fill the vacancy left by Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R) retirement.

President Biden said in a statement after Thee Associated Press called the primary election in Fetterman’s favor that “Democrats are united around John, who is a strong nominee.”

Fetterman is considered a more progressive candidate due to his stances on issues including marijuana legalization and a $15 minimum wage than Lamb, who is considered more moderate.