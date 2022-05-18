Gas prices cross $4 in every state for first time

Gas prices surpassed $4 in every state for the first time Tuesday, according to data released by AAA.

A AAA spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that Oklahoma, Georgia and Kansas — the last three states with average gas prices under the $4 threshold earlier this week — crossed the line on Tuesday.

The group attributed the prices primarily to soaring crude oil prices, saying that as crude nears $110 a barrel, the surge is canceling out other factors that would normally create some relief.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

“Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year,” Gross added.

While gasoline demand is down slightly, AAA said this is failing to lower gas prices due to the continued erratic prices of crude, which are likely to stay above $105 per barrel and continue to drive gas prices up.

As of Wednesday morning, only 11 states had average prices in the $4.026 to $4.185 range, the lowest bracket: North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma and Mississippi. California continues to lead the nation in gas costs, averaging $6.05 per gallon.

The Biden administration has taken several steps seeking to drive gas prices down, including ordering the largest-ever release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and removing summertime restrictions on the sale of more ethanol-heavy fuel blends. However, further pain at the pump is likely coming, particularly with the approach of Memorial Day weekend, when demand spikes with the unofficial start of summer.