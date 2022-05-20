trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Philadelphia School District reimplements mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases

by Maureen Breslin - 05/20/22 3:05 PM ET

The School District of Philadelphia announced Friday that it is reimplementing a universal mask mandate beginning Monday, May 23, at the recommendation of the Philadelphia Department of Health, due to the current escalation in COVID-19 cases in the city.

“Until further notice, all School District students and staff will be required to wear their masks during the school and work day and while riding on school buses and vans,” the school district’s superintendent, William Hite, wrote in the announcement.

Philadelphia County has seen a 58 percent increase in average daily cases in the past two weeks, and hospitalizations in the city are up 29 percent over the same period, according to data from The New York Times.

Over 77 percent of adults in Philadelphia are fully vaccinated, with more than 34 percent having received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 94 percent of all residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, according to city data.

For children ages 5-11 in Philadelphia, about 36 percent have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Philadelphia was briefly the only major U.S. city to reinstate an indoor mask mandate last month. However, following backlash, the mandate was rescinded just days after taking effect and the tiered system that determined the reimplementation of COVID-19 mitigation measures city-wide was abandoned.

Tags covid-19 restrictions indoor mask mandates mask mandate mask mandates Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Philadelphia Philadelphia Philadelphia Philadelphia Health Department Philadelphia School District school mask mandate school mask mandates United States

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Ginni Thomas urged Arizona lawmakers ...
  2. Judge sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike ...
  3. Ten cities with highest median home ...
  4. Clyburn says ‘the country is in ...
  5. GOP frustration builds with Freedom ...
  6. Florida appeals court reinstates ...
  7. Paul responds to McConnell, says ...
  8. IRS to pay 5 percent interest to ...
  9. Kellyanne Conway: Media coverage of ...
  10. Conservative earthquake rocks Idaho
  11. Fiona Hill says Putin ‘had to keep ...
  12. Archbishop bars Pelosi from communion ...
  13. Speculation over whether Biden will ...
  14. African scientists baffled by ...
  15. Cawthorn says ‘it’s time for the ...
  16. House passes gasoline price-gouging ...
  17. Tale of two trials: How Sussmann is ...
  18. Here are the Republicans who bucked ...
Load more

Video

See all Video