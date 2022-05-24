Live results: Texas primary
by The Associated Press - 05/24/22 8:08 PM ET
Share
The Associated Press is following the election in Texas.
Follow the live results below.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.
Most Popular
- Horror turns to fury over Texas ...
- Kemp defeats Perdue in Georgia, a ...
- Watch live: President Biden delivers ...
- Appeals court clears way for bid to ...
- 18 children, 3 adults dead in Texas ...
- Live results: Alabama, ...
- Herschel Walker clinches GOP Senate ...
- Greene’s popularity faces test in ...
- Ethics law offers possible path for ...
- Appeals court temporarily blocks Jan. ...
- Manchin calls for ‘common ...
- GOP threatens to release Jan. 5 ...
- Parkland father on Uvalde ...
- ISIS plot to assassinate George ...
- NATO chief says Putin ‘made a big ...
- What we know about the Texas school ...
- Justice Alito’s alternate abortion ...
- Pelosi: Why doesn’t Catholic Church ...