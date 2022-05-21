2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Indiana residence

A shooting at an Indiana residence Saturday afternoon left two people dead and three injured, according to police.

One male victim died at the scene, while another male victim died after being taken to the hospital for treatment, the Goshen Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Three female victims who were injured in the shooting have been transported to trauma hospitals in Fort Wayne and South Bend.

The Goshen, Ind., shooting is being investigated by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit as well as the Goshen Police Department.

“Although the investigation is on-going, preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted, not gang related, and there does not appear to be any further threat of danger to the community at this time,” wrote the Goshen Police Department.