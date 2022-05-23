What time do polls close in Georgia, Texas?

Voters in several states, including Texas and Georgia, will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the heavily contested primaries following a dramatic week in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Polls will also open in Alabama and Arkansas for primaries on Tuesday.

In Georgia, many eyes will be on the race between Gov. Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Perdue, who was endorsed by former President Trump, in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary. Kemp has maintained a wide lead in polls.

Stacey Abrams will run unchallenged for the Democratic nomination for governor and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) will face little opposition in his primary, but both face tough races in the November general elections. Warnock is set to battle former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker, who has Trump’s backing, while Abrams looks likely to face Kemp in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election.

While Texas kicked off the primary season in March, upcoming runoffs will settle two major races. Republican George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, will run against incumbent GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton. On the Democratic side, Rep. Henry Cuellar is facing a challenge from immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros, a rematch from 2020.

Here are when polls open and close in all four states.

Alabama: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. local time

Arkansas: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. local time

Georgia: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. local time

Texas: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. local time