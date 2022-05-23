Some NFL owners look to oust Dan Snyder as accusations mount: report

Multiple NFL owners are expressing interest in voting to oust Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder as accusations mount of financial improprieties and workplace misconduct within the organization.

“There’s growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is,” one owner told USA Today in an op-ed published Saturday. “I think everybody’s getting tired of it.”

Another team owner detailed the league’s last meeting in March, at which time some owners expressed their anger about Snyder’s situation with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in attendance, according to USA Today.

“We are counting votes,” the owner said, adding that it will take 24 votes from owners to force Snyder to sell his stake in the franchise.

Other owners told the media outlet about their displeasure about the lack of a written report of the league’s first investigation into the Washington team, with one noting that there will be a bigger push for more information on the matter.

“We don’t know what’s going on in Washington,” one league owner said. “There’s a lot of frustration with that. My instincts are that there will be a harder push for more information.”

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) and Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) launched an investigation last month into allegations that the team was involved in a series of financial improprieties.

Miyares’s office said it was was first tipped off about the potential problems when House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) sent it a copy of the panel’s letter to the Federal Trade Commission regarding the claims.

In an interview with the committee earlier this year, former team employee Jason Friedman said that the team kept two sets of books, one that was shared with the league but did not fully report certain ticket revenue and another that included the complete and accurate revenue, which was then shown to Snyder.

The league also launched a probe into the team in February after former cheerleader and marketing manager Tiffani Johnston, during a House Oversight and Reform Committee roundtable discussion on the matter, accused Snyder of sexually harassing her during a work-related dinner.

The team has publicly denied the both the allegations of sexual harassment against Snyder and financial improprieties.

The Hill has reached out to the NFL, the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and the attorneys of the former team employees for comment.