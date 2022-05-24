Anaheim mayor resigns amid FBI probe of Angel Stadium sale

Anaheim, Calif., Mayor Harry Sidhu (R) resigned effective on Tuesday as the FBI conducts an investigation into his involvement in the planned sale of a Major League Baseball stadium in the city.

Sidhu’s resignation letter comes after an FBI affidavit claimed that during negotiations for the sale he may have provided confidential information to representatives for the Los Angeles Angels, according to NBC News.

The affidavit also cited conversations in which the mayor reportedly discussed plans to ask the Angels for “at least” $1 million in campaign support, The New York Times reported.

Sidhu’s resignation letter was accompanied by a letter from his lawyer Paul Meyer, which said “a fair and thorough investigation will prove” that Sidhu “did not leak secret information in hopes of a later political campaign contribution.”

“His unwavering goal from the start has been to keep the Angels in Anaheim, so that this vibrant social and economic relationship with the City would continue,” Meyer wrote, adding that a negotiating group for the city, of which Sidhu was an appointed member, conducted lawful negotiations to come to an agreement between Anaheim and the Angels.

Meyer added that Sidhu was resigning “to continue to act in the best interests of Anaheim and allow this great City to move forward without distraction.”

The FBI affidavit does not accuse the Angels of any wrongdoing, and Sidhu has not been charged with any crime.

The FBI is seeking a search warrant, however, and supporting materials for that warrant claim the former mayor, who was elected in 2018, acted against the city’s interests in negotiating the planned $320 million stadium sale, according to the Times.