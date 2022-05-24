6 in 10 Trump voters agree with core tenet of great replacement theory: survey

More than 60 percent of Americans who voted for former President Trump agree with the core tenet of the “great replacement theory,” according to a new Yahoo News-YouGov poll.

The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 61 percent of Trump supporters agree with the statement that “a group of people in this country are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants and people of color who share their political views.” Twenty-two percent of Trump supporters surveyed said they disagreed with the conspiracy theory.

Meanwhile, 16 percent of respondents who voted for President Biden said they agree with the statement, while 71 percent said otherwise.

Seventy-three percent of Trump supporters agreed with the statement that there is discrimination against white people in the U.S. and 18 percent disagreed, compared with 20 percent of Biden supporters who agreed and 74 percent who disagreed.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents who voted for Trump said that they are concerned U.S.-born citizens are losing​​ economic, political and cultural influence in the country to immigrants, while 30 percent of those who voted for Biden agreed with that statement, the poll said.

The new poll comes a week after the massacre at a Tops Friendly Markets location in Buffalo, N.Y., that resulted in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to three others.

Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old resident of Conklin, N.Y., who cited the great replacement theory in an online manifesto posted online, has been charged in the shooting.

Fifty-seven percent of Trump supporters polled said they believe Gendron is a racist as well as 86 percent of respondents who voted for Biden, the poll noted.

The Yahoo News poll was conducted from May 19 to May 22 among 1,573 American adults. The margin of error of the poll is 2.8 percentage points.