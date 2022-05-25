Watch live: Abbott, other officials hold press briefing on Uvalde school shooting
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot (R) will speak Wednesday afternoon about Tuesday’s elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults and wounded others.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
