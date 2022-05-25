trending:

Watch live: Abbott, other officials hold press briefing on Uvalde school shooting

by The Hill Staff - 05/25/22 12:38 PM ET
Kladys Castellón prays during a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot (R) will speak Wednesday afternoon about Tuesday’s elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults and wounded others.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET.

