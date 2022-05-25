Texas official says all victims in Uvalde school shooting were in one classroom

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said in an interview on Wednesday that all of the victims in the Uvalde elementary school shooting were in one classroom.

During an interview with CNN’s John Berman, Lt. Chris Olivarez was asked about reports that all of the injuries and fatalities had occurred in one classroom.

“That’s correct,” Olivarez confirmed.

“So it was a classroom setting. [The shooter] was able to make entry into that classroom, barricaded himself by locking the door, and just started shooting children and the two teachers that were inside that classroom,” he added.

“It just goes to show you the complete evil from this shooter,” he added.

Olivarez said officials had so far confirmed that the 18-year-old suspect had one rifle on him when he entered the school and that “he was in possession of multiple magazines or multiple numerous rounds of ammunition.”

Officials are learning new details about a shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, leaving 19 children and two adults dead. The suspect was killed during the attack.

The shooting has left the nation reeling less than two weeks after a mass shooting in a Buffalo, N.Y., left 10 people dead and three others wounded. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black.

The shooting in Uvalde — a largely Hispanic community about 85 miles west of San Antonio — is the worst elementary school shooting since the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Conn., and the worst overall school shooting since the Parkland, Fla., shooting in 2018.