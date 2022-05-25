What we know about the Uvalde shooting victims

The shooting at the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday claimed the lives of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers, and 17 others were injured in the incident.

Local authorities said that 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the local elementary school and opened fire on a group of students sitting in a fourth-grade classroom. Ramos was reportedly shot by authorities responding to the incident.

Here is what we know about some of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting massacre.

Eva Mireles

Mireles, 44, was a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary, spending the last 17 years as an educator.

A relative of Mireles told the New York Times that she protected her students when Ramos entered her classroom.

According to her school bio, Mireles has a “supportive, fun, and loving family” and three pets, adding that she enjoys running, hiking, and biking.

Amber Ybarra, Mireles’ cousin, told NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday that she’ll remember her cousin as a “vivacious” personality who loved to cook.

“She is a hero,” Ybarra told “Today” host Savannah Guthrie.

“Her cooking was amazing. Her laughter was contagious, and she’s going to be missed,” Ybarra added. “She put her heart into everything that she did.”

Mireles’ daughter, Adalynn, also shared a social media post remembering her mother, thanking her for being the “best mom anyone could ask for.”

Irma Garcia

Garcia was a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary, who spent the last 23 years as an educator in the community. She and Mireles spent the last five years co-teaching the same fourth-grade class.

According to her school bio, Garcia is married and has four children, and also enjoyed barbecuing with her husband, listening to music and taking country cruises to neighboring Concan, Texas.

Garcia was among 19 finalists for the 2019 Trinity Prize for Excellence in Teaching, a yearly award that recognizes educators in the San Antonio area.

Garcia’s son, John, confirmed his mother’s death in a tweet, and shared a GoFundme page for the family and her funeral expenses. He described Gracia as a “sweet, kind, loving” individual.

The family’s GoFundMe page has raised more than $65,000 — more than its $30,000 goal — as of Wednesday.

“My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y’all’s prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO,” Garcia’s son wrote in a tweet. “[S]he was loved by many and will truly be missed.”

Uziyah Garcia

Garcia, 8, was among the 21 individuals killed in Tuesday’s shooting.

Garcia’s grandfather, Manny Renfro, told Dallas Morning News that Garcia was the sweetest boy he knew, adding he last visited him during his spring break vacation.

“We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns. Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good,” Renfro told the newspaper. “There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced.”

Jailah Nicole Silguero and Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

Silguero, 11, and Luevanos, 10, were cousins who both attended Robb Elementary.

A family member told ABC News that both children were “angels” and were so “full of life,” noting that the family suffered the loss of their grandfather two weeks prior.

“They were nothing but loving baby angels, always had a smile on their face just full of life,” the family member told the media outlet. “I can’t believe this happened to our angels.”

Silguero’s mother, Veronica Luevanos, told Univision that her daughter asked if she could stay at home on Tuesday, even though she loved going to school.

​​“I think she knew something was going to happen,” Luevanos told the Spanish media outlet.

Xavier Javier Lopez

Lopez’s cousin, Lisa Garza, told the Dallas Morning News that Xavier was a 10-year-old boy who just enjoyed life and was excited about swimming lessons during his summer vacation.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” Garza told the newspaper. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

A second Lopez cousin told ABC News that Lopez’s mom was in attendance at her son’s awards ceremony just one to two hours before the incident.

Amerie Jo Garza

Garza’s grandmother, Berlinda Irene Arreola, told the Daily Beast that her 10-year-old granddaughter died a “hero,” trying to call authorities when the shooting began, describing her as a “super-outgoing” child and a “teacher’s pet”

A photo circulated around the social media showed Garza holding an “A and B” honor roll certificate she received hours before the shootings, Dallas Morning News reported.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family,” Garza’s father, Angel, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Alithia Ramirez

Ramirez had celebrated her 10th birthday weeks prior to the shooting.

Ramirez’s father, Ryan, who shared a photo of his daughter wearing a tie-dye shirt with the words “Peace out Single Digits #I’m10,” on it.

Ryan Ramirez had used the photo to plead for help on finding his daughter. After her death, he changed his profile picture by using Alithia’s birthday picture but with angel wings photoshopped on his daughter’s back.

He told San Antonio affiliate KSAT-TV that his daughter loved to draw and has aspirations to be an artist.

Ellie Garcia

Garcia’s father, Steven, shared on Facebook a TikTok video of his 10-year-old daughter talking about her relationship with God, saying in the fifteen-second video that “Jesus, he died for us, so when we die we’ll be up there with Him.”

“Why why why…,” Gracia said in his post. “She loved church so much.”

Garcia’s aunt, Siria Arizmendi, told Morning News on Wednesday that her niece, who also played basketball, was a “happy” and “outgoing” child, who loved being with family.

The Hillsboro Sports Association, the league in which Garcia played in, announced on Wednesday that it will donate $2,500 to her family and is accepting donations as well.

Miranda Mathis

Mathis’ cousin, Deanna Miller, shared a photo of her 11-year-old cousin in a school photo wearing a pink shirt and sporting a closed-mouth smile.

“My sweet baby cousin we loved u dearly I’m so sorry this happen to u baby please keep my family in your prayers,” Miller wrote in a Facebook post.

Tess Marie Mata

In a Twitter post, Mata’s sister, Faith, described her 10-year-old sister as a “precious angel” who was deeply loved by family members.

“My precious angel you are loved so deeply. In my eyes you are not a victim but a survivor,” Mata said. “I love you always and past forever baby sister, may your wings soar higher then you could ever dream. Till we meet again Tess Marie, love your big sissy.”

Jose Flores

Flores’ uncle, Christopher Salazar, told the Washington Post that the 10-year-old was a happy boy who loved his parents and loved having fun. Flores also received an award for making the honor roll hours before the massacre.

Navaeah Bravo

Bravo’s cousin, Austin Ayala, told the Post that her family waited for hours to find out what happened to the Navaeh.

“We thought that she was missing, but lo and behold we heard late last night that she didn’t make it,” Ayala told the Post. “We were all devastated.”

“Thank you everyone for the prayers, our Nevaeh has been found! She is flying with the angels above,” Bravo’s cousin Emily Grace Ayala wrote in a Facebook post. “We love you Nevaeh very much princess! Please everyone continue to keep her parents and our family in your prayers.”

Alexandria “Lexi” Aniyah Rubio

Rubio, 10, was another student who received an honor-roll award just hours before the shooting, the Dallas Morning News reported.

“My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll. She also received the good citizen award,” Rubio mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, wrote in a Facebook post. “We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.”

Rubio was also a softball player, as her coach, Kylie Rae, shared her condolences in a tweet.

“Lexi Rubio..a ten year old little girl that lost her life today before it even started. I coached her this season and she was a bad ass little softball player,” Rae said in the tweet. “My short stop. Lexi you and your smile will be truly missed. Keep swinging for the fences baby girl.”

Rubio’s cousin, Brianna Mata, also created a GoFundMe page for the family, describing her cousin as her “little all star.” The GoFundMe page has raised over $2,000 as of Wednesday.

“This is my little all star Lexi. She was such a bright light in everyone’s life and was a badass ball player. You left this world way too soon ,and you will forever be missed,” Mata said in a tweet. “We shared the love of the game ,and I will forever miss my biggest fan. Love you bby cousin, fly high.”