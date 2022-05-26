88 percent in new poll support background checks on all gun sales

An overwhelming majority of Americans questioned in a poll conducted one day after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas supports background checks on all gun sales.

The survey from Morning Consult and Politico showed that 73 percent of respondents “strongly support” universal background checks and 15 percent “somewhat support” the requirement.

Only 4 percent said they “somewhat oppose” the background checks, and another 4 percent “strongly oppose” them. Five percent said they had no opinion.

Eighty-one percent also said they support making private gun sales and sales at gun shows subject to background checks.

Additionally, an overwhelming 84 percent of respondents said they would support “preventing sales of all firearms to people who have been reported as dangerous to law enforcement by a mental health provider.”

The survey also found that 79 percent strongly or somewhat support “barring gun purchases by people on the federal no-fly or watch lists.”

Seventy-five percent, meanwhile, strongly or somewhat support “creating a national database with information about each gun sale,” and 67 percent support banning assault-style weapons.

The survey included a sample of 1,920 registered voters and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points. It was conducted on Wednesday, the day after 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Federal law does not require that unlicensed gun sellers operating online or at gun shows conduct background checks prior to the purchase of firearms.

A bill known as H.R. 8, known as the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, would require a background check for all gun sales. It passed in the House over a year ago, but has been stalled in the Senate.