Texas lieutenant governor cancels NRA convention appearance following school shooting

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) announced Friday that he will not appear at the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Houston in the aftermath of the Texas elementary school shooting.

Patrick said in a press release that he would not want his appearance at an NRA breakfast Friday morning to “bring any additional pain or grief” to the families of the victims and others struggling in the local community.

“This is a time to focus on the families, first and foremost,” Patrick said.

He said he discussed his decision with NRA officials.

Patrick joins Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in canceling their scheduled appearances at the summit following the attack in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 dead, including 19 students. Abbott will still address the event via a pre-recorded video in lieu of appearing in person as planned, a spokesperson for the governor told The Dallas Morning News Thursday.

Two other Texas Republican lawmakers who were slated to speak at the convention, Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, have also said they will not be attending, but both cited scheduling conflicts that arose prior to the shooting.

Several musicians who were scheduled to perform have canceled their appearances in the wake of the attack as well, including Don McLean and Lee Greenwood. The NRA has faced calls to cancel the convention entirely.

Other prominent Republicans including former President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) are still planning to attend the summit.