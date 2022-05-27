trending:

Police searching for man that appeared to point gun at TV news crew

by TheHill.com - 05/27/22 12:57 PM ET
Chicago police are searching for a man who appeared to point a gun at a reporter and camera crew for a FOX Chicago affiliate. 

The incident happened Wednesday between 6:30 and 7 a.m. while the team was doing a report on gun violence in the city.

The Chicago Police Department has issued a community alert to request the public’s assistance in finding him. Police are currently considering him a person of interest for aggravated assault with a firearm, according to police and the FOX affiliate

The alert states the man fled the scene on foot after the incident. The news station reported that no one was injured during the event. 

The incident happened amid heightened national attention to discussions of gun violence and control following two high-profile mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this month. 

The police department forwarded the community alert when The Hill reached out for comment. 

