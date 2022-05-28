California Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday morning, according to his office.

“This morning, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms,” Newsom’s office said in a press release. “As outlined in California’s SMARTER Plan, which focuses on testing and treatment, the Governor will test prior to leaving isolation.”

The release noted that Newsom is fully vaccinated and has gotten two booster shots, most recently on May 18. The governor has also “received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately,” his office said.

“Vaccinations and boosters remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19,” the release added.

The governor’s office also reviewed some details of Newsom’s SMARTER plan, which was first announced in February.

“California was the first state in the nation to announce a comprehensive plan to deal with COVID-19 going forward, the SMARTER plan, that focuses on testing and treating patients to avoid serious disease,” Newsom’s office shared.

The release continued: “By following the guidelines outlined in the SMARTER plan, individuals can help protect themselves and others, and public officials can prepare for surges in COVID-19 transmission, like the one we are currently seeing across the country.”