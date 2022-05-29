trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Stampede injures 16 at New York’s Barclays Center after false alarm over active shooter

by Brad Dress - 05/29/22 4:28 PM ET
Ambulances gather outside of Barclays Center after a WBA lightweight championship boxing bout Sunday, May 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Sixteen people were injured at the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday morning after false reports of an active shooter spread through the crowd at a boxing match.

A stampede occurred around 1:05 a.m. as the Gervonta Davis-Rolando Romero boxing match was wrapping up, according to a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson.

The spokesperson said there were shouts about a shot fired, with the crowd “attempting to flee everywhere.”

After the frenzy, seven people were transported to local hospitals, and the remaining nine injured were treated on-site by medical staff, the NYPD said. The entire event unfolded over just a few minutes, lasting until police confirmed there was no active shooter. It’s unclear what exactly prompted the report of an active shooter.

The incident comes after a mass shooting this week in Texas, where a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults in the deadliest school shooting in almost a decade. It also comes after a mass shooter opened fire inside a grocery store, killing 10 people in Buffalo, N.Y., earlier this month.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was among those at the Barclays Center on Sunday. She tweeted that she suddenly “heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors.”

“I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok,” she wrote around 1:53 a.m. on Sunday.

Tags Active shooter Barclays Center false alarm Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka New York New York City Stampede

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange ...
  2. Sun Belt cities boom as major cities ...
  3. Activist confronts Ted Cruz after ...
  4. Husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi ...
  5. Friends with benefits: Sussmann trial ...
  6. Mo Brooks: Testimony before Jan. 6 ...
  7. Republicans grow more aggressive in ...
  8. Biden zeroes in on plan to cancel ...
  9. Pervasive malaise may be the ...
  10. Stampede injures 16 at New York’s ...
  11. Bidens arrive in Texas to pay ...
  12. Better candidates may not be enough ...
  13. California archbishops abandon their ...
  14. DOJ launches review of police ...
  15. Another nuclear plant closes: Get ...
  16. Forest Service finds it was ...
  17. Pentagon under pressure to protect ...
  18. GOP pitches hardening schools as ...
Load more

Video

See all Video