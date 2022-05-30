Two dead, 19 injured in Lincoln, Nebraska crash

Two people died and at least 19 others were injured as a result of a two-car crash in Lincoln, Neb., during a Memorial Day weekend event.

The crash occurred late Sunday evening when a black Ford Taurus traveling westbound on O Street struck a white Toyota Corolla that was facing eastbound, leading to a T-Bone crash, according to the Lincoln Police Department (LPD). The impact forced the vehicles onto a sidewalk, where crowds were standing and seated for the event.

LPD said that two female occupants of one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene while at least 19 other people were transported to nearby hospitals, including a number of people who were on the sidewalk during the incident.

One person is in critical condition, while the 18 others are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

“The Lincoln Police Department offers their condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed as a result of this incident,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We will work tirelessly to determine what occurred and hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable.”

Police say they do not believe the crash was intentional.