10 states with the highest gas prices over Memorial Day weekend
The nation’s average gas price reached $4.62 cents on Memorial Day, the start of the summer driving season, but some states have been especially hard hit by higher gas prices.
Here are the ten states where it costs most to fill up your tank, according to AAA.
California: $6.15 a gallon
Most expensive counties: San Francisco ($6.44 a gallon), Humboldt ($6.62 a gallon), San Mateo ($6:41 a gallon)
Hawaii: $5.44 a gallon
Most expensive counties: Kauai ($5.82 a gallon), Hawaii ($5.61 a gallon)
Nevada: $5.30 a gallon
Most expensive counties: Mineral ($5.78 a gallon), Washoe ($5.76 a gallon), Pershing ($5.72 a gallon)
Washington: $5.23 a gallon
Most expensive counties: San Juan ($5.84 a gallon), Pacific ($5.44 a gallon), Skamania ($5.55 a gallon)
Alaska: $5.20 a gallon
Most expensive counties: Prince Wales Ketchikan ($5.60 a gallon), Valdez Cordova ($5.57 a gallon), Denali ($5.53 a gallon)
Oregon: $5.20 a gallon
Most expensive counties: Curry ($5.39 a gallon), Josephine ($5.34 a gallon), Coos ($5.32 a gallon)
Illinois: $5.00 a gallon
Most expensive counties: Cook ($5.37 a gallon), DuPage ($5.11), Lake ($5.07)
Arizona: $4.95 a gallon
Most expensive counties: Maricopa ($5.26 a gallon), Mohave ($4.86 a gallon), Coconino ($4.82 a gallon)
New York: $4.93 a gallon
Most expensive counties: New York ($5.42 a gallon), Westchester ($5.09), Bronx ($5.04)
Maine: $4.77 a gallon
Most expensive counties: Aroostook ($4.83 a gallon), Cumberland ($4.81 a gallon), Somerset ($4.81 a gallon)
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.