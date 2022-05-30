trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

10 states with the highest gas prices over Memorial Day weekend

by Alexander Bolton - 05/30/22 5:03 PM ET
The prices are dispalyed above the various grades of gasoline available at a Conoco station Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The nation’s average gas price reached $4.62 cents on Memorial Day, the start of the summer driving season, but some states have been especially hard hit by higher gas prices.  

Here are the ten states where it costs most to fill up your tank, according to AAA.  

California: $6.15 a gallon 

Most expensive counties:  San Francisco ($6.44 a gallon), Humboldt ($6.62 a gallon), San Mateo ($6:41 a gallon) 

Hawaii: $5.44 a gallon 

Most expensive counties: Kauai ($5.82 a gallon), Hawaii ($5.61 a gallon) 

Nevada: $5.30 a gallon 

Most expensive counties: Mineral ($5.78 a gallon), Washoe ($5.76 a gallon), Pershing ($5.72 a gallon) 

Washington: $5.23 a gallon  

Most expensive counties: San Juan ($5.84 a gallon), Pacific ($5.44 a gallon), Skamania ($5.55 a gallon) 

Alaska: $5.20 a gallon 

Most expensive counties: Prince Wales Ketchikan ($5.60 a gallon), Valdez Cordova ($5.57 a gallon), Denali ($5.53 a gallon) 

Oregon: $5.20 a gallon 

Most expensive counties: Curry ($5.39 a gallon), Josephine ($5.34 a gallon), Coos ($5.32 a gallon) 

Illinois: $5.00 a gallon 

Most expensive counties: Cook ($5.37 a gallon), DuPage ($5.11), Lake ($5.07) 

Arizona: $4.95 a gallon 

Most expensive counties: Maricopa ($5.26 a gallon), Mohave ($4.86 a gallon), Coconino ($4.82 a gallon) 

New York: $4.93 a gallon 

Most expensive counties: New York ($5.42 a gallon), Westchester ($5.09), Bronx ($5.04) 

Maine: $4.77 a gallon 

Most expensive counties: Aroostook ($4.83 a gallon), Cumberland ($4.81 a gallon), Somerset ($4.81 a gallon) 

Tags gas prices memorial day

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Ranking the five Democrats most ...
  2. Police release details on collision ...
  3. Supreme Court may soon expand gun ...
  4. Mo Brooks gets into fiery exchange ...
  5. Abbott booed at Uvalde memorial site: ...
  6. Kinzinger, journalist get into online ...
  7. Florida fifth grader threatened mass ...
  8. Local official says Biden wants to ...
  9. Novavax hopes FDA go-ahead will boost ...
  10. Biden rules out sending Ukraine ...
  11. Republican requests more information ...
  12. Polis: GOP trying to ‘manage ...
  13. Russian foreign minister denies ...
  14. The Fed’s ‘cure’ for inflation ...
  15. Sun Belt cities boom as major cities ...
  16. Democrats ramp up offense on ...
  17. Friends with benefits: Sussmann trial ...
  18. SEC looms over Musk-Twitter deal
Load more

Video

See all Video