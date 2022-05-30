10 states with the highest gas prices over Memorial Day weekend

The nation’s average gas price reached $4.62 cents on Memorial Day, the start of the summer driving season, but some states have been especially hard hit by higher gas prices.

Here are the ten states where it costs most to fill up your tank, according to AAA.

California: $6.15 a gallon

Most expensive counties: San Francisco ($6.44 a gallon), Humboldt ($6.62 a gallon), San Mateo ($6:41 a gallon)

Hawaii: $5.44 a gallon

Most expensive counties: Kauai ($5.82 a gallon), Hawaii ($5.61 a gallon)

Nevada: $5.30 a gallon

Most expensive counties: Mineral ($5.78 a gallon), Washoe ($5.76 a gallon), Pershing ($5.72 a gallon)

Washington: $5.23 a gallon

Most expensive counties: San Juan ($5.84 a gallon), Pacific ($5.44 a gallon), Skamania ($5.55 a gallon)

Alaska: $5.20 a gallon

Most expensive counties: Prince Wales Ketchikan ($5.60 a gallon), Valdez Cordova ($5.57 a gallon), Denali ($5.53 a gallon)

Oregon: $5.20 a gallon

Most expensive counties: Curry ($5.39 a gallon), Josephine ($5.34 a gallon), Coos ($5.32 a gallon)

Illinois: $5.00 a gallon

Most expensive counties: Cook ($5.37 a gallon), DuPage ($5.11), Lake ($5.07)

Arizona: $4.95 a gallon

Most expensive counties: Maricopa ($5.26 a gallon), Mohave ($4.86 a gallon), Coconino ($4.82 a gallon)

New York: $4.93 a gallon

Most expensive counties: New York ($5.42 a gallon), Westchester ($5.09), Bronx ($5.04)

Maine: $4.77 a gallon

Most expensive counties: Aroostook ($4.83 a gallon), Cumberland ($4.81 a gallon), Somerset ($4.81 a gallon)