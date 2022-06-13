Proud Boys members under hate crime investigation after shouting slurs at Drag Queen Story Hour

Five Proud Boys members are under investigation for hate crimes after allegedly shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at a “Drag Queen Story Hour” library event in Northern California over the weekend.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced the investigation on Sunday after deputies responded to a disturbance at the San Lorenzo Library the day before, according to a press release posted on social media.

The sheriff’s office said “a LGBTQ community member” was hosting the event where “children, parents and other community members” were present.

“A group of 5 men entered the library and disrupted the reading event. The men were described as members of the Proud Boys organization, known to be a right wing hate group with anti-LGBTQ affiliations,” the office said.

“The men began to shout homophobic and transphobic slurs at the event organizer. The men were described as extremely aggressive with a threatening violent demeanor causing people to fear for their safety,” the press release added.

The probe into possible hate crimes is in addition to a one into the annoying and harassing of children.

“As we celebrate Pride Month, we will be swift in our response to any incidents where there are threats to harm members of this community,” the sheriff’s office added.

The investigation comes as Vice President Harris over the weekend criticized certain GOP-led states and their legislative efforts affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

“No one should fear loving who they love,” Harris said at a Pride festival in D.C. on Sunday. “Our children in Texas and Florida should not fear who they are.”

“We should not have to be dealing with 300 laws in states around our country that are attacking our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters,” she added.

Her remarks come after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed an order directing the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate for child abuse the parents or guardians of transgender youth who have received gender-affirming care. Abbott’s order, which is contrary to the guidance of leading medical groups, was temporarily stayed by the courts on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, also known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.