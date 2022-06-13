trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

DOJ charges alleged gun trafficker who purchased 75 guns in six months

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/13/22 5:42 PM ET

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly purchasing at least 70 firearms within a six-month span. 

According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) statement, authorities said that Demontre Antwon Hackworth was indicted last week on federal firearm crimes charges, saying that Hackworth sold firearms without a license and made false statements during the purchase of a firearm. 

Authorities said that Hackworth purchased at least 92 guns from federally licensed firearms dealers, including 75 firearms during a six-month span from a dealer stripped of its seller’s license.

At least 16 of the 92 firearms Hackworth purchased allegedly have been used in incidents that include homicide, aggravated assault, and drug trafficking in two U.S. states and Canada, according to the statement. 

One of the 16 guns the alleged gun trafficker purchased was used in three separate criminal incidents, two aggravated assaults and one unlawful possession, and two more guns were used in two separate incidents. 

“Illegal firearms trafficking is not a victimless crime,” ATF’s Dallas Field Divison Special Agent in Charge the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Jeff Boshek said in a statement. 

“There are real consequences when individuals illegally engage in the business of buying and selling firearms. ATF will continue to use all available resources to strategically target and identify illegal firearms sales, trafficking patterns, and sources of crime guns; and to interrupt the illegal flow of firearms to criminal gang members, felons, firearm traffickers, and all persons who are otherwise prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law.”

Hackworth, 31, could face up to 35 years in federal prison if convicted.

Tags Department of Justice Gun control Gun control gun control legislation gun trafficking mass shootings Mass shootings in the United States

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s inner circle testifies his ...
  2. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
  3. Here are the 10 Senate Republicans ...
  4. Watch live: Jan. 6 committee hearing ...
  5. White House takes new look at federal ...
  6. Where have all the babies gone?
  7. Democrats could be on pace for a ...
  8. Miller says Rudy Giuliani was ...
  9. Over 9M qualify for student loan ...
  10. Why Biden’s bet on a rapid economic ...
  11. Barr worried Trump was ‘detached ...
  12. Hochul, Zeldin hold double-digit ...
  13. Warning signs flash for crypto ...
  14. Yellowstone mountain’s ...
  15. Ex-Trump campaign manager will miss ...
  16. Chris Wallace: Jan. 6 panel painting ...
  17. Police kill armed person at Texas ...
  18. CDC director signs order ending ...
Load more

Video

See all Video