Secret Service officers kill intruder armed with metal stake at Peruvian embassy in DC, officials say

Secret Service officers shot and killed a man who allegedly broke into the Peruvian Ambassador’s residence Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a shooting was reported at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

MPD’s police chief, Robert Contee, told reporters shortly after the incident that the Secret Service responded to the incident shortly after 8 a.m. when the intruder smashed windows on the property and broke into the grounds.

He added that the man was armed with a metal stake and officers are still conducting a search of the property.

According to Contee, Secret Service officers first attempted to use non-lethal tasers on the adult male, who appeared to be in his late 20s to 30s.

“Those weapons appear to not have any effect on the person,” he said.

He added that two officers then shot the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The police chief added that this incident was “totally out of the ordinary.”

“I can’t recall the last time we had this type of incident on the property or residence of one of our ambassadors.”

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to The Hill that “following a confrontation, uniformed division officers shot a reported intruder at a residence in the 3000 block of Garrison St NW shortly before 0800am.”

“No injuries reported to officers,” he added.

–Updated at 10:34 a.m.