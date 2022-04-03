GOP governor concerned with Trump White House call log gap

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Sunday said he is concerned about the more than seven-hour gap in then-President Trump’s phone logs from Jan. 6, 2021, at around the time when the deadly attack on the Capitol was taking place.

Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he agrees with a federal judge’s ruling that Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election were likely criminal, Hogan said he did not have sufficient information to make a legal determination, but did claim that Trump “was involved in stirring up” the violent riot.

“I don’t know because I haven’t seen all the evidence whether he committed a crime but I did see the ruling and it’s, that was a major, a major impact by that, there was that judge saying that there is a likelihood that a felony was committed, as, you know, we’re trying to get to the bottom of exactly what happened,” Hogan said.

“I’m concerned about the missing phone calls and tapes, but there’s no question as I’ve been saying for a while that he was involved in stirring up the insurrection on Jan. 6, but I don’t have enough information to make a legal determination,” he added.

The Washington Post and CBS News reported this past week that the Trump phone logs handed over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have a more than seven-hour gap, including time when rioters were taking aim at the building.

Hogan has been critical of Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, warning against another Trump presidency. He himself has been a rumored candidate for the 2024 presidential election.