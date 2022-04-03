Biden chief of staff says president doesn’t believe son Hunter broke any laws

President Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain said on Sunday that Biden doesn’t believe his son, Hunter Biden, broke any laws after his past business dealings have come under renewed scrutiny.

The Washington Post last week published an investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial ties to China, while former President Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release dirt on the president’s son.

The Justice Department is reportedly continuing to look into potential illegal lobbying allegations against a consulting firm tied to Ukrainian energy company Burisma, on whose board Hunter Biden once sat.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Klain told moderator George Stephanopoulos that Biden is confident that his son did not break any federal laws, adding that the administration hasn’t reached out to the DOJ on its investigation.

“Of course the president’s confident that his son didn’t break the law,” Klain told Stephanopoulos. “But, most importantly, as I said, that’s a matter that’s going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process. It’s something that no one at the White House has involvement in.”

Stephanopoulos noted the Washington Post report highlighting Hunter Biden’s business relationship with a Chinese-based energy company.

“Is the president confident his family didn’t cross any ethical lines?” Stephanopoulos asked Klain.

“George, the president is confident that his family did the right thing. But, again, I want to just be really clear, these are actions by Hunter and his brother. They’re private matters,” Klain said.

“They don’t involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.”

A top legal analyst at CNN earlier this week said that it is possible Hunter Biden could be indicted over his foreign business dealings.

“This is a very real, very substantial investigation of potentially serious federal crimes,” Elie Honig said Wednesday morning on the network.