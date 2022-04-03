trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Sunday Talk Shows

Biden chief of staff says president doesn’t believe son Hunter broke any laws

by TheHill.com - 04/03/22 2:43 PM ET
White House chief of staff Ron Klain listens to President Biden during a meeting in the State Dining Room
Getty Images

President Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain said on Sunday that Biden doesn’t believe his son, Hunter Biden, broke any laws after his past business dealings have come under renewed scrutiny.

The Washington Post last week published an investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial ties to China, while former President Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release dirt on the president’s son.

The Justice Department is reportedly continuing to look into potential illegal lobbying allegations against a consulting firm tied to Ukrainian energy company Burisma, on whose board Hunter Biden once sat.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Klain told moderator George Stephanopoulos that Biden is confident that his son did not break any federal laws, adding that the administration hasn’t reached out to the DOJ on its investigation. 

“Of course the president’s confident that his son didn’t break the law,” Klain told Stephanopoulos. “But, most importantly, as I said, that’s a matter that’s going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process. It’s something that no one at the White House has involvement in.” 

Stephanopoulos noted the Washington Post report highlighting Hunter Biden’s business relationship with a Chinese-based energy company.

“Is the president confident his family didn’t cross any ethical lines?” Stephanopoulos asked Klain.

“George, the president is confident that his family did the right thing. But, again, I want to just be really clear, these are actions by Hunter and his brother. They’re private matters,” Klain said.

“They don’t involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.”

A top legal analyst at CNN earlier this week said that it is possible Hunter Biden could be indicted over his foreign business dealings. 

“This is a very real, very substantial investigation of potentially serious federal crimes,” Elie Honig said Wednesday morning on the network.

Tags ABC News Biden Burisma Holdings Department of Justice Department of Justice George Stephanopoulos George Stephanopoulos Hunter Biden Hunter Biden Hunter Biden Hunter Biden investigation Joe Biden President President Biden Robert Klain Ron Klain Trump Vladimir Putin

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Ukraine’s Zelensky makes...
  2. GOP cries ‘we told you so’ on...
  3. Hollywood failed Bruce Willis
  4. Biden faces rising pressure on...
  5. Jan. 6 panel sharpens its knives...
  6. Sununu mocks Trump’s sanity at...
  7. Sen. Roy Blunt to vote no on...
  8. Jan. 6 panel member says calls...
  9. ‘SNL’ cold open spoofs Trump...
  10. House approves bill legalizing...
  11. Hogan on Trump asking Putin for...
  12. NATO chief calls Bucha executions...
  13. Biden’s ‘absolute’ defense...
  14. Former Trump national security...
  15. Dead bodies in Bucha spark push...
  16. Trump endorses Sarah Palin in...
  17. Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19...
  18. Obama to make White House return...
Load more

Video

See all Video