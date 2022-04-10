Cheney labels missile strike on Ukrainian train station as genocide

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Sunday labeled Russia’s rocket attack on a Ukrainian train station a genocide.

At least 52 people were killed and dozens more were left wounded on Friday, according to The Associated Press, when a Russian missile struck a train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. A number of Ukrainian civilians were in the station attempting to evacuate the city.

Asked about her reaction to images of the attack and if she “considers this all genocide,” Cheney told co-anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it “clearly is genocide.”

“I think that, that Europe needs to understand and grapple with the fact that you’ve got a genocidal campaign, the first, kind of horrific genocidal campaign that we’ve seen certainly in recent decades,” she added.

Roughly 4,000 individuals had been inside and around the train station, according to the AP. Images that emerged after the attack depicted dead bodies covered in tarps.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba on Friday said the attack on the train station was “a deliberate slaughter.”

“Russians knew that the train station in Kramatorsk was full of civilians waiting to be evacuated. Yet they stroke it with a ballistic missile, killing at least 30 and injuring at least a hundred people. This was a deliberate slaughter. We will bring each war criminal to justice,” he wrote on Twitter.