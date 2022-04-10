trending:

Sullivan: No trips to Kyiv planned for Biden

by TheHill.com - 04/10/22 11:33 AM ET
Associated Press/Rodrigo Abd
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022.

President Biden currently has no plans of traveling to Kyiv, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, but he looks forward to going back to the city he has visited is the past.

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to the Ukraanian capital to meet with its President Volodymyr Zelensky. The two leaders walked through the war-stricken streets in what was a show of “solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” according to British officials.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Sullivan on Sunday whether Biden planned on following Johnson’s lead and also travel to Kyiv. Biden recently travelled to Europe to meet with allies and also visited U.S. troops in Poland stationed close to the Ukrainian border.

“President Biden doesn’t currently have any plans to travel to Kyiv. But what I will tell you is he sits in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room on a daily basis, organizing and coordinating the world when it comes to the delivery of weapons,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan noted that the U.S. has led the charge in carrying out actions in support of Ukraine, including calling for Russia to be kicked off the U.N.’s Human Rights Council.

Todd pressed Sullivan on whether Biden would ever make a visit to Kyiv, asking if the president would go if there was a good enough reason to.

“President Biden has been to Kyiv before. He looks forward to going to Kyiv again. But we’re not currently planning a trip,” Sullivan responded.

Tags Biden Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Chuck Todd Jake Sullivan Jake Sullivan Joe Biden Joe Biden Kyiv Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

