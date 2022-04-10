Kyiv mayor: Hundreds of civilians killed ‘with no reason’

The mayor of Kyiv said during an interview on Sunday that hundreds of civilians in the Ukrainian capital have been killed by Russian forces “with no reason.”

“It’s genocide of Ukrainian [people],” Vitali Klitschko told host Jon Karl on ABC’s “This Week.”

Klitschko also emphasized the importance of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Kyiv, where he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and walked through the city’s streets.

“We appreciate [it],” the mayor said. “This visit was [a] very important signal for our partners that Kyiv, much more safety right now, and also very important signal that Great Britain stay together with Ukraine, support Ukraine — support our country in the fight for our freedom, for our independency.”

“It’s very, very important for us in this critical time and we see who real friends of Ukraine,” he added.

When asked if he would like to see President Biden visit Ukraine, Klitschko said, “We are very guest-friendly people and we would be very happy to see our friends in our city.”

Klitschko’s brother, Wladimir, also appeared on ABC, noting there are “two major issues and points” that would bring peace back to Ukraine.

“First and mostly, we need weapons. We cannot defend our country with our fists. We need weapons to defend our country,” Wladimir Klitschko, a former professional boxer and and member of the Kyiv Territorial Defense, said. “Second, isolation. Economic isolation of Russia. Every cent and every trade that you do with Russia and every cent that Russia is getting, they’re using for weapons to kill us, Ukrainians.”

“And relying on their propaganda, Ukraine is just the beginning,” he added.