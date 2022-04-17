McCarthy sees ‘opportunity’ to be Speaker if GOP takes the House

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday said he sees “opportunity” to be Speaker if Republicans take control of the chamber in the midterm elections.

Asked if he will be House Speaker if the GOP wins the majority in November, McCarthy emphasized to Fox News chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel on “Fox News Sunday” that taking back the lower chamber is the top priority.

“That’s an opportunity. The first and foremost responsibility is to take that House back. But we’ll be prepared to govern,” McCarthy said.

The GOP needs to flip five seats in the November midterms to gain the majority in the chamber.

McCarthy has been confident in his party’s chances of taking control of the House, recently telling a crowd that he believes the GOP will have a majority that is larger than five seats.

“We’re going to win the majority, and it’s not going to be a five-seat majority,” McCarthy told Punchbowl News in an interview last month.

His outlook corresponds with the context of the moment — Republicans are well-positioned to take control of the House with Democrats facing an uphill battle to retain control of both chambers of Congress amid razor-thin margins and consistently low approval ratings for President Biden.

Asked by Emanuel if Republicans are being overconfident in their outlook ahead of November, McCarthy said “no, we’re not overconfident,” pointing to Biden’s low approval rating, high inflation and surging crime.

He said “Americans want, need and deserve” a “clear, commonsense alternative.”

“And that’s what’s happening with the House Republicans,” McCarthy said.

“We will provide to the American public a commitment to America. One that could stop this runaway spending that causes inflation, then we’re able to become energy independent, not dependent on Russia or any other country for our energy. And lower the price of fuel. We will make our streets, our schools safe again. We will secure our border to stop this immigration crisis, but more importantly, to stop the fentanyl that is coming into America,” he added.