NYC mayor: Social media giants ‘must step up’ to identify users talking about violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Sunday said that social media companies “must step up” to identify users that talk about violence online, adding that there is “a corporate responsibility when we are watching hate brew online.”

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Adams, alongside NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, discussed accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James who was known to have posted remarks online that suggested violent acts.

In the interview, Adams said social media must identify users that are talking about violence, adding that there is artificial intelligence that could identify those users.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tells @GStephanopoulos that “social media must step up” to help identify those talking about violence online.



“There's a corporate responsibility when we are watching hate brew online.” https://t.co/JFKFesymqz pic.twitter.com/JF8O6XFArx — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 17, 2022

Adams also expressed concerns for drill music, a genre in hip-hop, and specifically criticized those that talk about “inflicting violence on rival gangs.”

When asked by host George Stephanopoulos if trains need a larger police presence, Sewell said that NYC subway personnel have had enhanced patrols since January, adding that crime in the subway is below pre-COVID numbers.

“We’re surging more officers into the subway system. We recognize that people need to see a visible presence of police in the subway, and we’re endeavoring to make sure that that happens,” she said.

“We're surging more officers into the subway system. We recognize that people need to see a visible presence of police in the subway, and we're endeavoring to make sure that that happens,” NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tells @GStephanopoulos. https://t.co/AGDOPt78Sq pic.twitter.com/SBT58xFswL — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 17, 2022

Sewell also said in the interview that she believes James turned himself in to the police because “we were closing in around him,” adding that “the eyes and ears of our incredible New Yorkers” were key factors in the investigation.