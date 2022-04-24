trending:

Cuellar says he’ll cooperate with FBI on raid

by Brad Dress - 04/24/22 9:52 AM ET
Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) gives a thumbs up to a tourist as he arrives to the Capitol for a vote on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
Greg Nash

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Sunday said he will cooperate with the FBI amid an ongoing investigation related to a raid on his home in January.

Cuellar told Fox News Sunday there was an active FBI investigation that he was cooperating with but declined to answer why there was a raid on his home in Laredo, Texas. in January.

“I have deep respect for law enforcement,” Cuellar said. “We will cooperate with law enforcement when they ask us to do that.”

Cuellar’s home was reported to have been raided by the FBI on Jan. 19.

Little has been revealed about the investigation, but Cuellar’s attorney told Fox News Digital last week that his client was not the target of the investigation.

Cuellar’s 28th Texas district stretches from San Antonio south to the Rio Grande and the border with Mexico.

The moderate Democrat, who has represented the district since 2005, faces a May 24 runoff primary challenge from immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros.

